Chief Secretary reviews monsoon preparedness

June 02, 2022 00:09 IST

Heads of different departments participate in the meeting

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu chaired a meeting attended by heads of different departments on Wednesday to review the preparedness for the southwest monsoon.

He advised the officials to prepare standard operating procedures for desilting waterbodies. Highlighting the short term, medium term and long term initiatives needed to avoid the impact of disasters, he urged the removal of blockages in stormwater drains, strengthening of tank bunds, and widening of river mouths.

Elaborating on the various measures to be taken, he asked the officials to keep the community halls ready for accommodating affected people and water pumps to drain water from flooded areas, if any. He suggested that a coordination meeting be organised at the district-level by Collectors. He stressed on the need for all the departments to work together in coordination.

Apart from the heads of departments, officials from the Indian Army, Navy, Airforce and Coast Guard also took part in the meeting.