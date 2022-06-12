Chief secretary Irai Anbu inspects King Institute hospital buildings

Construction of the ground floor for all the blocks had been completed, says official | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Construction work on the multi-super specialty hospital in Guindy is apace. On Sunday, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu inspected the construction work on the premises of King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy. He was accompanied by Chief Engineer of Public Works Department R. Viswanath and senior department officials. Last year, the State government had announced that a hospital would be set up in the institute on a 4.8-acre site at a cost of ₹250 crore. It would have three blocks - A, B and C. It was proposed to have a dedicate block to house operation theatre complexes and intensive care unit. A health department official said the construction of the ground floor for all the blocks had been completed and for C block, work was on to build the first floor. The PWD has formed a committee to inspect the building, housing the National Institute of Ageing. Several weeks ago Health Minister Ma. Subramanian had inspected the building and pointed out peeling plasters in some rooms.



