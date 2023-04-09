Chief Secretary inspects various projects around Chennai

April 09, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Sunday, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu inspected various ongoing projects around the city.

He visited a 100-bed urban primary healthcare centre (UPHC) in Anna Nagar being constructed at a cost of ₹12.90 crore. The UPHC has a patient’s waiting room, medical officer’s room, duty nurse’s room, X-ray room, laboratory facility, electrical facility and toilet facilities. The first floor houses the post-operative room for women, pre-operative preparation room, patient care room, two operating theatres, and toilet facilities.

On the second floor, there are male and female surgical wards and a men’s post-operative room. The third floor houses the men’s and women’s medical wards, waiting room and paediatric ward. The fourth floor has a conference room, dialysis treatment center, doctors’ dining hall, storage room, laundry room and the building has a floor area of ​​30 thousand square feet and four floors.

Following this, Mr. Irai Anbu inspected the development work, including the planting of saplings, improvement of public facilities and painting in TCS Park, Ambattur. He also inspected the saplings being planted on the banks of the Cooum in SM Nagar in Royapuram zone.

He also visited the railway flyover work under construction at a cost of ₹61.98 crore and the bridge work under construction on Stephenson Road across the Otteri Nalla at a cost of ₹43.46 crore.

Mr. Irai Anbu paid a visit to the classroom buildings, smart class rooms, etc. being built under the City Investment To Innovate Integrate and Sustain programme at a cost of ₹4.53 crore on Manikandan Road, Royapuram zone, in Old Washermanpet. He also inspected stormwater drain work at Ennore and Manali Expressways for ₹47.62 and ₹118.02 crores respectively.