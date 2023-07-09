HamberMenu
Chief Secretary inspects stormwater drains, sewage line constructions in Alandur zone

Shiv Das Meena instructed officials to ensure that the work is completed before the northeast monsoon

July 09, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Sunday inspected the progress of work on undergrounded sewage lines being constructed by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board in Sabari Nagar Madanandapuram in Alandur zone.

According to a release, the works are being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹99.71 crore and will benefit 39,000 people.  Mr. Meena instructed officials to ensure that the work is completed before the northeast monsoon, following all safety measures. The highways department should lay roads as soon as the work is completed at these sites. 

He also inspected stormwater drain construction being carried out by the Chennai Corporation at Lalitha Nagar 2nd Street where works at an estimated cost of ₹3.49 crore are underway, and interacted with the public. Stormwater drains were to be completed in the next fortnight, he ordered.

The Chief Secretary also inspected ongoing beautification works such as construction of footpaths, planting of trees and strengthening of banks to be undertaken by the corporation alongside Porur Lake. 

He inspected stormwater drain and sewerage projects undertaken by GCC, the highways department and CMRL at Porur junction in Valsarvakkam and the work costing ₹20 crore along 2,960m on Thiruvallur road in Ramapuram..

He visited a park in Kotturpuram being maintained by private participation. He also visited an urban homeless shelter in Porur and inspected the kitchen and the work done by the NGO in taking care of the inmates.

Mr. Meena went around the terrace garden maintained by the children and advised them to study well.

