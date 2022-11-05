Chief Secretary inspects storm-water drain in Tambaram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Saturday urged officials to speed up work pertaining to flood prevention in Tambaram Corporation and Nandivaram-Guduvanchery Municipality.

Interacting with officials after inspecting work relating to construction of storm-water drain at Peerkankaranai, Gayathri Nagar, T.T.K. Nagar, Kishkinda Road and Nandavanam Nagar in Tambaram and Udayasuryan Nagar and Mahalakshmi Nagar in Nandivaram — Guduvanchery, he told them to ensure flooding does not happen.

He visited the site of the new bus terminus coming up at Kilambakkam in Vandalur, said a press release here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of Municipal Administration P. Ponniah and Chengalpattu District Collector R. Rahul Nadh were present.