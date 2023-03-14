Chief Secretary inspects road re-laying work in various parts of Chennai

March 14, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Monday inspected road work in various parts of the city, checking whether the milling of roads was properly carried out ahead of the re-laying. He also checked whether the roads were re-laid as per the prescribed standards and directed engineers to ensure that traffic flow was not disrupted at the work sites.

Mr. Irai Anbu visited Teynampet zone and inspected the work along Valluvar Kottam Main Road, which was implemented at an estimated cost of ₹1.09 crore. He also inspected Ramakrishna Mutt Road, which was being re-laid at an estimated cost of ₹1.21 crore. Mr. Irai Anbu checked the camber of the roads at the project sites in order to ensure that rainwater drains immediately from the road surface.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department (MAWS) Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other officials accompanied the Chief Secretary during the inspection.

As many as 1,157 roads will be re-laid in various parts of the city under several schemes shortly. In addition to this, another list of 1,408 roads have been readied for re-laying at an estimated cost of ₹151 crore. Work estimated at ₹55.61 crore has already started under Singara Chennai 2.0 along 452 roads. Most of the stretches, damaged because of digging of roads for infrastructure projects, will be re-laid shortly.