Chief Secretary inspects civic infrastructure projects

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspecting the civic infrastructure work in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Secretary V.Irai Anbu on Sunday inspected civic infrastructure work such as smart classrooms, stormwater drains and restoration of waterbodies in Chennai.

Work on smart classrooms under CITIIS project has been taken up at an estimated cost of ₹90 crore. Mr. Irai Anbu inspected the work at Chennai Corporation School in Nesapakkam.

An official release said he visited C.P. Ramasamy Road in Ward 123 to inspect the work on development of stormwater drains in the neighbourhood at an estimated cost of ₹31 crore.

He instructed the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other officials to speed up the work on stormwater drains on 18th Avenue in Ward 135 in Ashok Nagar.

He directed officers to complete the construction of the Urban Primary Health Centre on C.P. Ramasamy Road in one month. The work is estimated at ₹2.63 crore.

Mr. Irai Anbu checked the progress of restoration of Korattur Tangal Eri. The 16.5-acre lake with a capacity of 1.20 lakh litre will be restored at an estimated cost of ₹8.91 crore. The project will be completed in one month, the release said.