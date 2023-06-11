Chief Secretary inspects Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust work at Kotturpuram

June 11, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Sunday, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu inspected the work done by the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) on the banks of the Adyar at Kotturpuram.

He also inspected the working being done on the Gandhi Nagar park, including the reconstruction of the perimeter wall, construction of pathways lined with plants, installation of drinking water, electrical facilities, lawns, surveillance cameras and signage and planting of saplings. Following this, he inspected the planting of 1,402 saplings in the football ground being constructed by the CRRT at a cost of ₹1.99 crore, measuring 4.99 acres, near Patrician College on Canal Bank Road.

CRRT has planted 35,785 saplings in the 2.4-km stretch between Thiru Vi Ka bridge and the MRTS bridge at a cost of ₹5.4 crore and 23,039 saplings in the 2.2-km stretch between the MRTS bridge and Kotturpuram bridge at a cost of ₹5.8 crore. Mr. Irai Anbu visited both spots as part of the inspection. He also directed officials to install notice boards with the park’s timings.

According to a release, 1,22,460 saplings have been planted and maintained along the banks of the Cooum and Adyar till date, including species such as banyan, Ashoka tree, tamarind, guava, fig, , among others, on behalf of CRRT.