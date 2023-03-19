ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary inspects beautification works near MRTS bridges

March 19, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other senior officials inspecting the work at Puzhuthivakkam MRTS on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

On Sunday, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu inspected the beautification works and parks set up under Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) bridges. He inspected the completion of work between Velachery MRTS and Puzhuthivakkam MRTS stations in Adyar zone, which has a fountain, lawns, footpaths, lighting and paintings, done for a budget of ₹93 lakh with Singara Chennai 2.0 and Namakku Naame Thittam funds. He also inspected works completed from Adambakkam railway station in Alandur to Thillai Ganga Nagar and from Puzhuthivakkam MRTS to Adambakkam MRTS stations undertaken for ₹12 lakh and ₹43 lakh, respectively, under Singara Chennai 2.0, which includied landscaping.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US