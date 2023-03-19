Chief Secretary inspects beautification works near MRTS bridges

March 19, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Sunday, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu inspected the beautification works and parks set up under Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) bridges. He inspected the completion of work between Velachery MRTS and Puzhuthivakkam MRTS stations in Adyar zone, which has a fountain, lawns, footpaths, lighting and paintings, done for a budget of ₹93 lakh with Singara Chennai 2.0 and Namakku Naame Thittam funds. He also inspected works completed from Adambakkam railway station in Alandur to Thillai Ganga Nagar and from Puzhuthivakkam MRTS to Adambakkam MRTS stations undertaken for ₹12 lakh and ₹43 lakh, respectively, under Singara Chennai 2.0, which includied landscaping.