Chief Secretary humiliated DMK MPs, alleges T.R. Baalu

DMK Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu on Wednesday alleged that Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam “treated without minimum courtesy and humiliated” the team of party MPs which called on him at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The team, led by Mr. Baalu, included Dayanidhi Maran, Kalanidhi Veerasamy and Tamizhachi Thangapandian. They met the Chief Secretary to draw the government’s attention to the problems during the COVID-19 lockdown expressed by one lakh people through ‘Ontrinaivom Vaa’, an initiative launched by party president M.K. Stalin.

“The Chief Secretary did not take into consideration that I and Mr. Dayanidhai Maran were Union Ministers for many years and the way he treated us was shocking. He did not accord the reception due to the Members of Parliament. His act is highly condemnable,” Mr. Baalu said in a statement.

He alleged the Chief Secretary did not pay attention to what the team was saying and instead “he was watching television”.

“When Mr. Kalanidhi made a request to an employee of the Chief Secretary’s office to reduce the TV volume, Mr. Shanmugam prevented him from doing so,” he charged.

“But we tolerated his attitude and urged him to take action on our demands. He said no time limit could be fixed for taking action since there are not adequate employees,” Mr. Baalu said. He recalled Mr. Shanmugam as saying, “This is problem with you people.”

Mr. Baalu said when the team was about to leave, Mr. Shanmugam said, “You are free to meet the press and tell them whatever you want.”

He said Mr. Shanmugam perfectly suited the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami who had already declared that there was no need to answer to the Leader of the Opposition.