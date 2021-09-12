Chief Secretary holds review meeting on monsoon preparedness

CHENNAI

12 September 2021 01:13 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Irai Anbu on Saturday held a review meeting on monsoon preparedness in the State. Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy, Kumar Jayant, Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Sandeep Saxena, Secretary, Public Works Department, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, officials from police and other higher officials from the government were present at the meeting.

