Chief Secretary calls for revising strategy in Chennai

CHENNAI

05 June 2020 23:46 IST

Points out gaps in the approach to managing COVID-19

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam has written to Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner G. Prakash pointing to certain gaps in the approach to managing COVID-19 and called for dynamically revising the strategy.

The State was advocating specific intervention strategies based on micro plan besides focused testing, efficient contact tracing and quarantine management, smooth patient management etc., by positioning zonal team headed by IAS officer for each zone.

While appreciating the GCC’s efforts in battling the pandemic, Mr Shanmugam said the strategy should be dynamically revised to deal with the changing disease trend.

He commended the Zonal Team for preparing a streetwise micro plan, which gives an opportunity for more effective and problem specific interventions.

“I hope the Corporation team and other zonal team will replicate this model implemented in Zone V,” he said.

Review meeting

After a review meeting on June 3, the Chief Secretary said when positive cases were increasing on a daily basis, it was essential to analyse whether such increase was due to intensive survey being done to identify symptomatic persons in containment area or outside, with parallel operations of running fever clinics camps or due to other reasons.

“These analysis in Zone IV & V shows that in Zone IV the increase is not significantly influenced by such fever clinic but for other reasons. In Zone V, more positive cases are detected through fever clinics, which is a good attempt for early identification to reduce mortality,” he added.

Mr. Shanmugam pointed out that unmindful of the rising number of cases being detected at fever clinics or intensive survey, “if the increase is due to other reason, we need to identify the cause and attend to it with specific intervention strategies.”

Calling for better containment zone management, he said all cases without any direct link with other positive cases have to be treated as “index cases” for better monitoring. “This will give us an idea that where the disease spread is taking place and accordingly we can design and implement our intervention strategy,” he said.