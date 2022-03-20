Chief Secretary asks officials to complete Perungudi biomining project before deadline

Irai Anbu reviews the work at waste segregation centre, progress of fence construction along the Adyar

Chief Secretary Irai Anbu being briefed by officials on the status of biomining project at the Perungudi dump on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Sunday inspected the Perungudi dump and ordered officials to complete the biomining project before the deadline. According to a press release, work on biomining of 34.02 lakh tonnes of solid waste at the 225-acre dump has been started at 11 centres. The work is estimated at ₹350.65 crore. The recycling of glass, rubber, plastic and metal waste is under way.

The Chief Secretary also visited the waste segregation section. Facilities to generate micro compost from the waste have been commissioned in the area.

The Greater Chennai Corporation handles about 5,100 tonnes of solid waste in 15 zones of the city. Some of this is segregated and sent for recycling while the rest is sent to Perungudi and Kodungaiyur dumps. Mr. Irai Anbu reviewed the work on the fence along the Adyar from Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar bridge to Kotturpuram bridge and from Kotturpuram bridge to Maraimalai Adigal bridge. Work has been taken up on the walkway and plantation of saplings along the Adyar. Of the 60,000 saplings proposed along 2.35 km of the Adyar banks, 22,000 saplings have been planted.

He asked the civic authorities to plant the remaining saplings before the deadline and launched a plantation drive along somestretches of the river banks.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi were present.