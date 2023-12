December 28, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, visited the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on Thursday. Gen. Chauhan, accompanied by the Commandant, OTA, took a tour of the academy and visited Parameswaran Drill Square and Acharya Training Area, and paid homage at the Temple of Remembrance. He interacted with the officer cadets at Yodha Officer Cadets’ Mess and gained insight of the integrated training module specific to OTA and its benefits for the organisation.

