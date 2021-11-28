Chief Minister visits flood-hit areas in city

Praises officials for their ‘untiring’ work

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday inspected the rain-affected areas in various parts of the city and instructed officials to take steps on a war-footing to drain the water.

Mr. Stalin visited Thiru. Vi. Ka Nagar zone, Pulianthope and Pattalam in the morning.

In the evening, he visited Vijayaraghava Road, G.N. Chetty Road, Bazullah Road, and Thirumalai Pillai Road in T. Nagar, according to an official release.

In a series of tweets at night, he said the weathermen had said this was the fourth time in 200 years that the city had recorded such heavy rainfall in November.

Despite such heavy rain, the damages had been minimised due to the untiring effort of the officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Public Works Department, Tangedco, Revenue and police along with the other departments who had been spending sleepless nights to save lives and keep the situation under control.

Assurance to people

As heavy rain had been predicted for a few more days, the elected representatives and officials should continue to be on the field doing flood relief work, he said and promised to stand with them.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar MLA Thayagam Kavi, Egmore MLA I. Paranthamen, T. Nagar MLA J. Karunanidhi and Thousand Lights MLA Dr. N. Ezhilan, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and senior officials were present.