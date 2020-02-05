TN Chief Minister to open Ford Motors research centre

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is set to inaugurate the research and development (R&D) centre of Ford Motors at Sholinganallur near Chennai on Thursday.

Officials said Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam had, in July 2016 (then as Finance Minister), announced in the Assembly that the automobile major plans to set up a R&D centre.

Ford’s R&D centre in Sholinganallur was a result of the first Global Investors Meet in Chennai in 2015 under the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Tamil Nadu government had, in 2016, sanctioned 28 acre at Sholinganallur for setting up the centre.

“Though there are several automobile manufacturing units in our State, this will be the major automobile R&D centre in Tamil Nadu. It will boost our State’s image not just as a manufacturing hub but also as auto knowledge centre,” a senior official said.