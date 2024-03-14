Chief Minister Stalin sanctions funds for Adyar river restoration project

March 14, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government has accorded administrative sanction for the ₹4,778.26-crore Adyar river restoration project. The project is aimed at the comprehensive restoration of the waterway under a hybrid annuity model through public-private partnership.

A press release said Chennai Metrowater has chosen the concessionaire for the project. While the period for developing infrastructure has been fixed at 30 months, the operation and maintenance of infrastructure would be 15 years.

Sewer pipelines would be laid on either side of Adyar river for a distance of 70 km to intercept and divert raw sewage from entering the waterway. A total of 14 sewage treatment plants with a capacity of treating 110 million litres of sewage a day would be built in places like Chitra Nagar; Kotturpuram; Thideer Nagar; Saidapet; Manapakkam; Meenambakkam; Tambaram and Nesapakkam.

Various indicators of water quality, including dissolved oxygen and pH, would have be fulfilled to achieve better water quality and maintain biodiversity.

Besides ensuring minimal flow, increasing carrying capacity of the river, there are also plans to create four parks in Kotturpuram, Ramapuram, Saidapet and Greenways Road and other recreational facilities.

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has sanctioned the funds for the comprehensive project to rejuvenate Adyar river in the first phase.

A special purpose vehicle, Chennai Rivers Transformation Company, has been formed to develop strategies, monitor and manage the project, the release said.