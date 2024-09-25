Chief Minister Stalin launches civic infrastructure projects

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated various civic infrastructure projects implemented by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Mr.Stalin launched a primary school constructed by Chennai Corporation at a cost of Rs.4.75 crore in Kolathur. The ground floor and first floor of the school located in GKM Colony 12th Street in Kolathur was constructed utilising funds of Rs.2.43 crore under Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme. The second floor of the school was constructed using Rs.1.8 crore funding from the local area development scheme of DMK Member of Parliament P.Wilson. The Chief Minister interacted with school students and distributed school bags and educational equipment.

Mr.Stalin also inaugurated a modern gymnasium and toilets constructed at a cost of Rs.26.43 lakh and a crematorium constructed at a cost of Rs.26.29 lakh. He then inspected the site for construction of a community centre with a 40,300 sq ft dining hall, parking spaces and modern amenities in Kolathur Muthukumarappa Street constructed at a cost of Rs.13.47 crore.

The Chief Minister inspected the site for construction of a citizen service centre, co-working spaces and the office buildings for the Taluk Office and the Sub-registrar Office, implemented by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority under Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam. The construction, estimated at Rs.32 crore, is under way in a parcel of land belonging to the Revenue Department in an area covering 0.74 acres on Paper Mills Road, Kolathur. He ordered officials to complete the project on time.

Mr.Stalin also held a meeting with officials and DMK party functionaries, discussing infrastructure development projects in Kolathur Assembly Constituency. Mr.Stalin felicitated 443 DMK party functionaries. Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N.Nehru, HR and CE and CMDA Minister P.K.Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R.Priya, and Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar were present.