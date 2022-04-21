Chief Minister reviews flood-mitigation work in north Chennai
Stalin inspects the work in Manali and Tiruvottiyur zones and visits Korukkupet
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspected the work on the integrated stormwater drain network in north Chennai and also the work on strengthening of bund on vulnerable stretches of the Kosasthalaiyar on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister had visited the flood-affected areas during northeast monsoon last year and directed the officials to take up various improvement works. He inspected the areas again to review the progress of work being executed by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Water Resources Department.
A press release said he inspected the work, taken up at an estimate of ₹106.13 crore, in Tiruvottiyur and Manali zones and in Korukkupet.
The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of preparatory work to build and strengthen the bund along the Kosasthalaiyar.
Bund to be strengthened
Last year, many areas such as Manali New Town, Vadivudaiamman Nagar and Dhanalakshmi Nagar were inundated due to breach in the river bund between Vellivoyal and Sadayankuppam.
The Water Resources Department has planned to take up various works, including the strengthening of the bund for a length of 4 km near Idayanchavadi and Manali New Town and construction of a one-km long bund near Vellivoyal, at a cost of ₹15 crore.
On completion, these schemes are expected to benefit nearly 30 lakh people in the flood-prone localities.
