Chief Minister orders new sports complex in North Chennai

January 24, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed the establishment of a sports complex in North Chennai on land owned by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

A modern boxing complex will be set up in the area at a cost of ₹10 crore alongside a modern gym, with facilities for volleyball, badminton, basketball, boxing, kabaddi and other indoor sports.

According to a press release, a detailed project report has been prepared and submitted to the government for the provision of toilets, electricity, drinking water, installation of solar panels and other facilities for the differently abled.

