ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Porur wetland park soon: Sekarbabu

Published - November 06, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Porur Wetland Park, developed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at an estimated cost of ₹12.6 crore, will be inaugurated soon by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, said Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and CMDA P.K. Sekarbabu on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Urban Wetland Park, spread over 16.6 acres, would feature seating areas, walking paths, sports facilities, and parking spaces around a 6.85-acre lake. The park is in its final stage of construction and will soon be opened for public use, the Minister said at a press meet.

Porur Wetland Park nearing completion, says Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority

The Minister reviewed ongoing projects, including a football ground and a new bus terminus, both in Ambattur, being undertaken at a combined cost of ₹18 crore. The new bus terminus, covering 70,000 square feet, will include shops, ATM centres, and parking space for 200 two-wheelers, according to a press release.

Further, Mr. Sekarbabu remarked that the Kuthambakkam bus terminus, which had been poorly planned during the AIADMK regime, has now been transformed to meet world-class standards under the current DMK government. A total of 18 new bus termini were being constructed across various locations in Chennai, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Chennai

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US