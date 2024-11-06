Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Porur wetland park soon: Sekarbabu

The Porur Wetland Park, developed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at an estimated cost of ₹12.6 crore, will be inaugurated soon by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, said Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and CMDA P.K. Sekarbabu on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

The Urban Wetland Park, spread over 16.6 acres, would feature seating areas, walking paths, sports facilities, and parking spaces around a 6.85-acre lake. The park is in its final stage of construction and will soon be opened for public use, the Minister said at a press meet.

The Minister reviewed ongoing projects, including a football ground and a new bus terminus, both in Ambattur, being undertaken at a combined cost of ₹18 crore. The new bus terminus, covering 70,000 square feet, will include shops, ATM centres, and parking space for 200 two-wheelers, according to a press release.

Further, Mr. Sekarbabu remarked that the Kuthambakkam bus terminus, which had been poorly planned during the AIADMK regime, has now been transformed to meet world-class standards under the current DMK government. A total of 18 new bus termini were being constructed across various locations in Chennai, the release said.