 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Porur wetland park soon: Sekarbabu

Published - November 06, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Porur Wetland Park, developed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at an estimated cost of ₹12.6 crore, will be inaugurated soon by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, said Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and CMDA P.K. Sekarbabu on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

The Urban Wetland Park, spread over 16.6 acres, would feature seating areas, walking paths, sports facilities, and parking spaces around a 6.85-acre lake. The park is in its final stage of construction and will soon be opened for public use, the Minister said at a press meet.

Porur Wetland Park nearing completion, says Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority

The Minister reviewed ongoing projects, including a football ground and a new bus terminus, both in Ambattur, being undertaken at a combined cost of ₹18 crore. The new bus terminus, covering 70,000 square feet, will include shops, ATM centres, and parking space for 200 two-wheelers, according to a press release.

Further, Mr. Sekarbabu remarked that the Kuthambakkam bus terminus, which had been poorly planned during the AIADMK regime, has now been transformed to meet world-class standards under the current DMK government. A total of 18 new bus termini were being constructed across various locations in Chennai, the release said.

Published - November 06, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.