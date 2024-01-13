Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launches Chennai Sangamam ‘Namma Ooru Thiruvizha’

January 13, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Just as Margazhi comes to a close, the city is getting ready to witness another cultural extravaganza, with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sounding the muzhavu drum and inaugurating the Chennai Sangamam ‘Namma Ooru Thiruvizha’ at Island Grounds on Saturday.

From rap music, gana songs, and folk music, to Nayandi Melam, Karakaattam, Kavadiaattam, Silambattam, Villisai, Bhangra, Sambalpuri dance, and Bharatanatyam, the festival will showcase a range of performances by various artists from Tamil Nadu and other States in 18 locations across the city between January 14 and 17.

K. Manivasan, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, said: “The main aim is to support various art forms and artists and bring their talents to the fore. These artforms, which serve as an identity for us, must be preserved. For the first time, other cities, including Kanchipuram, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Coimbatore, will have this festival.”

Various departments of the government have put up stalls at the festival, and the idea is to raise public awareness about different schemes and programmes, he said. “There is an impressive collection of products made by persons with disabilities, self-help groups, and prisoners on sale,” Mr. Manivasan added.

Carnatic musician S. Sowmya, who also performed at the festival, said it was special since all art forms had been brought together under one roof and given a spotlight. “A lot of the folk artforms aren’t known to many and should reach people. This is an amazing opportunity for these artists to showcase their talent,” she added.

Newton Navin Paul, who came from Karur and played the murasu in the festival, said it was important to learn these artforms and take them to the next generation. “Similar to language, protecting and ensuring that such artforms don’t die will help preserve our identity and Tamil culture,” he added.

Prabhu Kumar, who plays several instruments including the Kona Kombu, said many were gradually showing interested in learning many of these instruments.

