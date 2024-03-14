Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launches 87 infrastructure projects in north Chennai

March 14, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Thursday launched 87 civic infrastructure projects, including solid waste management projects, bus stands, affordable housing projects, schools, bridges and hospitals in various parts of north Chennai under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam.

Launching the projects, Mr.Stalin said the government has allocated ₹4,181 crore for the implementation of infrastructure projects in north Chennai. “Residents have demanded infrastructure projects, including sewer networks, solid waste management facilities, markets, playgrounds, parks and dialysis units. The projects will be implemented in all the important locations of north Chennai,” Mr. Stalin said.

Pointing to projects such as the ₹640-crore biomining work in Kodungaiyur dumpyard by the Chennai Corporation, the Chief Minister said a total of 11 departments and civic agencies will implement 200 projects in three years. “This will be a milestone in north Chennai’s infrastructure development. The DMK has played the most important role in Chennai’s infrastructure development, including Metrorail, Tidel Park, IT Corridor, Koyambedu market, desalination plants in Nemmeli and Minjur and introduction of kindergarten in schools,” said Mr. Stalin.

A total of 7,060 houses will be demolished by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at 15 locations and 9,768 new houses will be constructed in north Chennai at an estimated cost of ₹567.68 crore. Thanikachalam Canal will be restored at a cost of ₹80 crore, the bus stand at Parrys Corner will be redeveloped at ₹823 crore, and two bridges will be constructed at a cost of ₹238 crore. Residential areas of north Chennai will also get CCTV cameras for improved surveillance, sub-stations and drinking water supply projects.

CMDA will implement projects estimated at ₹440.62 crore and also allocate ₹886.46 crore for other departments under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam. Other departments and agencies will implement the remaining projects in two years. Of the 200 projects under Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam, Chennai Corporation will implement the largest number of projects.

While GCC will implement 86 of the 200 projects, Metrowater will implement 49 projects. CMDA will implement 28 projects, Tangedco 16, Police 6, TNUHDB 4, Fisheries 1, Youth Welfare and Sports 1, and DME 4. Of the 87 projects launched this year, 51 will be implemented by the GCC, 25 by CMDA and eight projects by the Tangedco. Biomining in Kodungaiyur dumpyard and integrated waste management plant in Kodungaiyur will be implemented soon.

