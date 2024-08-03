Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurates renovated Children’s Nature Park in Guindy

The Children’s Park in Guindy, remodelled as Children’s Nature Park, was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday.

The main attractions in the 22-acre park include a sprawling aviary for birds, including painted storks, white ibis, grey pelicans, spoonbills, and night herons, which are typically seen in Vedanthangal. The mesh-covered dome spans nearly 30,000 sq.ft and is over 30 ft high. The renovation, which cost ₹30 crore, was funded with ₹20 crore from the State government and the rest from corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. The ticketing facility has been given an upgrade with additional counters and QR-based payment options. Ticket prices are ₹60 for adults and ₹10 for children.

An air-conditioned library with around 1,000 books for children and adults has been built. Other new facilities include the Wildlife Awareness Centre, new enclosures for mouse deer, barking deer, blackbuck, and gharial, fencing for enclosures, a refurbished washroom, water dispensers, and closed-circuit television cameras. LED information boards about the birds and animals have been installed near all enclosures. The park has several mammals such as jackal, palm civet, porcupine, sambar deer, and spotted deer.

Additionally, visitors to the Children’s Nature Park can dine at two cafeterias — the swanky Zoo Cafe opposite the ticket counters and the Muyal Cafe inside the park.

At the inauguration, Mr. Stalin also flagged off nine vehicles provided to the Forest Department for wildlife rescues and to combat forest fires. Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Forests Minister M. Mathiventhan, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena were among those present at the event.

