Chief Minister meets teen at home near Tiruvannamalai

He interacts with his parents under ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’

E. Vashika, 7, was playing on the veranda of her home on J.J. Street at Somasipadi, a village near Tiruvannamalai town, when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin walked in to meet her elder brother past noon on Friday.

Accompanied by Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the Chief Minister met E. Sivanadam, 14, who has been suffering from a mental illness, under the State government’s ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme. He asked his parents about the health of the boy and his needs before having a mouthful of water offered by Vashika, a Class II student, in a stainless steel mug. “The Chief Minister asked me my name and the class in which I am studying. As I replied, he said, ‘Very good’,” said Vashika.

The Chief Minister heard the grievances of the boy’s parents, P. Elumalai, 55, a school van driver, and E. Tamilarasi, 40, an agricultural labourer. He held the hand of the boy, who responded to his gesture with a smile. “We never expected his visit. It was our son who brought him to our home,” says Ms. Tamilarasi.

Mr. Stalin directed school education officials to help the family take care of Sivanadam. He also provided kits and a modern wheelchair to the boy before leaving for the neighbouring Aaranji village to inaugurate a centre under the scheme.

Along with his two siblings, Sivanadam has been living in the house of his grandmother since childhood. With his parents going for work, his grandmother S. Kamala, 60, is taking care of him. At present, the boy has been given free education at home by the School Education Department, besides necessary kits, including assistive devices for mobility. A monthly assistance of ₹2,000 and an additional support of ₹1,000 are also provided to him.

Like Sivanadam, 10,146 children have benefitted from the scheme, officials said.

Minister for Public Works, Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu, Deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi, Collector B. Murugesh and officials were also present.