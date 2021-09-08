Chief Minister launches conservancy operations

Cleaning the city: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagging off a garbage collection vehicle on Tuesday.

CHENNAI

08 September 2021 01:45 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the Ripon Buildings on Tuesday and launched compactors and battery-operated vehicles for conservancy operations.

The compactors and battery-operated vehicles will be used for clearing garbage in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar and Anna Nagar. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Stalin said his election as the Mayor of Chennai in 1996 was an opportunity to serve the people of the city instead of focusing on the ceremonial aspects of the post.

Pointing to the changes made during his tenure as Mayor, he said former Chief Minister Karunanidhi refused the demands of DMK leaders to make him a Cabinet Minister in 1996, and instead gave him the opportunity to run for Mayor. “It was the people who ordered me to serve them in 1996 as the first Mayor of Chennai to be appointed by direct elections,” Mr. Stalin said.

Advertising

Advertising

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, MAWS Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi participated.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed appointment orders for Corporation employees, who were hired on compassionate grounds.