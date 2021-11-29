Chief Minister inspects flooded areas on outskirts of the city

Thorough survey: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other officials walking through the flooded Ganapathy Street in Thirumullaivoyal on Sunday.

CHENNAI

29 November 2021 01:28 IST

He visited affected areas in Thiruverkadu and parts of Thirumullaivoyal

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday visited flood-affected areas such as Padmavathi Nagar, Velappan Nagar and Shanmuga Nagar in Thiruverkadu and parts of Thirumullaivoyal on the outskirts of the city.

The Chief Minister, who walked the entire stretch between Velappan Chavadi and Padmvathi Nagar, also visited the camp where people from the flood-hit area had been accommodated.

“Water entered these areas because the flow in the Cooum was much higher than its capacity. The Chief Minister studied the map to know the course of the river and urged us to take measures to avert such incidents,” said Milk and Dairy Development Minister ‘Avadi’ S.M. Nasar, who accompanied Mr. Stalin.

“We are able to mitigate the damage even though rainfall is heavier than what it was in 2015 since we had made preparations and cleaned the canals. Heavy rain coupled with water released from Andhra Pradesh caused the flooding. On Saturday night, these areas were under 4.5 feet of water,” Mr. Nasar said.

Future precautions

He said the 500 m length of the canal would be repaired to avert flooding.

Mr. Stalin also visited flood-hit areas in Avadi, where the water was being pumped out.

He spoke to the people and advised them to take care to avoid infectious diseases and vaccinate themselves against COVID-19. The Chief Minister also consumed tea at a roadside shop.