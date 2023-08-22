Chief Minister inaugurates The Hindu’s archival photo exhibition at Ripon Building

August 22, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

As a part of The Hindu’s ‘Festival of Chennai-Madras Month’, a specially-curated archival photo exhibition was inaugurated at Ripon Building by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday.

The archival exhibition, centred around the theme of ‘Oor, Ula and Ulam’ , takes people down memory lane with photos from The Hindu’s archives. “The idea of a ‘People’s Madras’ was the concept based on which these photos have been curated. Madras is not just its known faces — everyone is Madras — and this photo exhibition aims to celebrate all of them together. The city is also its buildings, and I wanted to present a different perspective to the many structures and spaces in the city,” said Thirupurasundari Sevvel, an architect who curated the archival exhibition.

The photos are from the late 1940s till the early nineties. She said the idea behind Oor, Ula, and Ulam was to chronicle Madras, a place (Oor), to take people on a tour around the city (Ula), and the emotional connect people share with the city (Ulam). “Be it the sprawling gardens in Ashok Nagar, a woman coach being trained in Discus throw, or boating across the Cooum, there’s so much vibrance to this city that shines through in the photos.”

“I am happy that the Ripon Building has been chosen to showcase The Hindu’s archival exhibits, which captures the history of the city. Instead of celebrations just for a day, The Hindu has made this a festival for nearly a month for the residents of the city,” said J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation. He said that as a part of the GCC’s efforts to mark Madras day, a photo exhibition by students of the Corporation’s schools across the city titled ‘Akkam Pakkam’ curated by CPB Prism will also be open to the public at the Ripon Building.

The Hindu’s archival photo exhibition at Ripon Building is done in partnership with the Greater Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation. The Radio Partner: Radio City.

