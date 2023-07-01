ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister inaugurates Stephenson Road bridge, major traffic bottleneck in Pulianthope goes

July 01, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Work on the ₹66.83-crore project was started on December 3, 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic-induced lockdown; it is expected to benefit residents of Perambur, Kolathur and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating the Stephenson Road bridge in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

A view of the Stephenson Road bridge across Otteri Otteri Nullah in Pulianthope. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the Stephenson Road bridge, which will improve connectivity between the central business district of George Town and areas such as Perambur, Kolathur and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar.

Built across the Otteri Nullah in flood-prone Pulianthope, the 282-metre long bridge was proposed in the Second Master Plan of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

“We have increased the height of the bridge by 2 metres. The old bridge used to be flooded and connectivity lost during the monsoon. More than 70,000 vehicles are expected to use the bridge every day. Residents who take their children to school will use the bridge. The new bridge will reduce congestion during rush hour,” said an official of the Greater Chennai Corporation. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The development of the bridge and the wide road is expected to facilitate the construction of high-rise buildings in the area. Huge land parcels are expected to be developed and families in the commercial area of George Town will gradually shift to this locality. More than 20,000 families are expected to shift to this area from other parts of the city after the development of new buildings in this area,” said the civic official.

More than 2 lakh families in areas such as Perambur, Otteri, Pulianthope, Purasawalkam and Vepery will benefit from the bridge. Work on the ₹66.83-crore project was started on December 3, 2020 and was delayed because of the pandemic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US