Chief Minister inaugurates Aavin’s third ice cream plant in Salem

December 13, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aavin already has two ice cream plants — one at Ambattur, the oldest one with a capacity to manufacture 15,000 litres a day and the other at Madurai with a capacity of 30,000 litres per day.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating Aavin’s third ice cream plant established at a cost of ₹12.26 crore in Salem. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated a new ice cream plant at the Aavin’s Salem dairy, the third such facility of the cooperative federation. The plant costing ₹12.26 crore had been constructed using funds from the Coimbatore, Erode and Salem unions of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation, whose popular brand is Aavin.

The plant, with a capacity to manufacture 6,000 litres of ice cream per day using 3,000 litres of milk/day and supply the dessert to three districts, was inaugurated by Mr. Stalin via video conferencing from the Secretariat. Minister for Dairy Development S. M. Nasar, Secretary Dairy Development A. Karthik, Aavin Managing Director N. Subbaiyan and Joint Managing Director K. M. Sarayu were present on the occasion. The new facility would supply 78 varieties of ice creams including cups, cones, sticks and family packs. Aavin plans to supply through stockist mode, where the stockist will have to ensure cold storage and the supply chain. They will be taking more stock than wholesalers and there will be one stockist per district, explained an official source. Tenders are to be called for it soon. Aavin already has two ice cream plants — one at Ambattur, the oldest one with a capacity to manufacture 15,000 litres a day and the other at Madurai with a capacity of 30,000 litres per day. The facility at Madurai constructed at a cost of ₹65.89 crore was also inaugurated by Mr. Stalin in March this year.

