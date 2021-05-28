Chief Minister inaugurates 100-bed triage centre

CHENNAI

28 May 2021 05:42 IST

100 oxygen concentrators with 10 litre capacity installed

The Government Stanley Medical College Hospital has set up a 100-bed facility — COVID-19 Ambulance Triage Centre — on the Government Bharathi Arts College ground.

On Thursday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the facility where patients brought in ambulances would be triaged immediately, thereby preventing drop in oxygen saturation levels during the waiting period.

Of the 100 beds, 60 would be for male patients and 40 for women. A total of 100 oxygen concentrators with 10 litre capacity were installed at the facility. To save time, blood tests, ECG and X-ray would be done at the centre, according to a press release.

Advertising

Advertising

In the second wave of COVID-19, patients have started to come in a very serious condition needing oxygen support. Due to the waiting period, the oxygen saturation level dropped in some patients, resulting in severe breathlessness before they were wheeled into the hospital. Stagnation of ambulances could be considerably reduced by triaging and hence, ambulances would be readily available for the next sick patient, the release added.

The hospital would post doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in three shifts at the ambulance triage centre to handle patients with COVID-19 and provide appropriate care.

Once an ambulance arrives at the centre, the doctor will enter the vehicle, assess the patient, check the vital parameters, including clinical status, oxygen saturation, blood pressure and respiratory rate, and code them based on the clinical condition in specified colours — patients with oxygen saturation of less than 90% are coded as red, while those with oxygen saturation level between 90% and 94% are coded yellow. While green is for positive patients without co-morbidities, blue is for patients who had tested negative, and orange for those with suspected symptoms of COVID-19.

After assessment, each ambulance would be given a sticker bearing the corresponding colour code and the patients would be transported to the respective wards without delay in the same vehicle. By clearing ambulances early, the waiting time for patients in ambulances would be reduced considerably. Early identification and management of high risk patients is made possible.

With the addition of the 100 beds, 130 beds in ‘A’ block and 120 beds in ‘B’ block, 60 new ICU beds, the hospital has a total of 2,410 beds for patients with COVID-19. Of this, 1,750 are oxygen-supported beds and 210 are ICU beds, the release said.

P. K. Sekar Babu, Minister for HR & CE, Dayanidhi Maran, MP, P. Akash, Regional Deputy Commissioner, GCC, R. Narayana Babu, DME, and P. Balaji, Dean of the hospital, were present on the occasion.