Chief Minister flags off Hyundai’s electric car

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami flagged off KONA Electric, the fully electric SUV by Hyundai, at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The electric car, which would reduce air pollution, was assembled in the company’s Sriperumbudur unit.

KONA, which was showcased during the Global Investors Meet earlier this year in Chennai, has had its national launch.

After flagging off the car, Mr. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other Ministers took a ride in the car around the Fort St. George campus. Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were present.

According to Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), the long range green SUV can run 452 km per charge and can reach 100 kmph within 9.7 seconds.

Officials said that the cost of KONA variants would start at ₹25 lakh in Chennai.

S.S. Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hyundai Motor India said Hyundai and Tamil Nadu created many brilliant moments together and they would continue to work towards the betterment of the State, its people and communities.

The KONA Electric has received good customer response and there were 120 confirmed bookings within 15 days of its launch, he said.

HMIL would invest in the equipment and installation of fast chargers that can charge 80% of the battery capacity in less than an hour.

Hyundai was also working along with Indian Oil Corporation Limited to develop infrastructure for providing fast charging facility at select fuel stations in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, officials said.