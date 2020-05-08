Chennai

Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister to visit Thirumazhisai market on Saturday

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami chairs meeting with senior officials.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam will visit the temporary wholesale vegetable market being set up at Thirumazhisai near Chennai on Saturday, to review the arrangements.

Mr. Palaniswami on Friday chaired a meeting with Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy, Member Secretary of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) D. Karthikeyan and senior officials.

