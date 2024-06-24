Chief Minister condoles the death of former City Health Officer

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday, June 24, condoled the death of P. Kuganantham, former City Health Officer (CHO), Chennai Corporation.

In his condolence message, Mr. Stalin recalled that Kuganantham, who was the CHO during his tenure as Chennai Corporation’s Mayor, supported him with advice and field-level work to improve the healthcare of city residents.

Kuganantham spent his entire life caring about the health of the common people and strived hard for them as he also hailed from a humble background. He started as a student of a government school and went on to become a doctor, Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister recalled Kuganantham’s love for the city and its people, and his efforts to make it hygienic and a place of well-being. In particular, Mr. Stalin recalled Kuganantham’s special concern for the welfare of the people who lived in slums.

He also recounted Kuganantham’s various efforts to improve the infrastructure and standard of the Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet. During 1992-1993, when cholera cases spread in the city, Kuganantham took steps to protect the common people. Following this, he served as the CHO and retired in 2014.

Mr. Stalin said even after retirement, Kuganantham did not take a break from his medical service. He was a part of the special team constituted by the government during COVID-19. Using his experience in controlling infectious diseases, such as cholera and dengue, he was of great help in saving people during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.