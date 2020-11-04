Chief Minister condoles former Director-General of Police’s death

CHENNAI

04 November 2020 01:26 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday condoled the death of former Director-General of Police K. Radhakrishnan, who headed the police force in Tamil Nadu when late leader M.G. Ramachandran was the Chief Minister.

Mr. Palaniswami said the deceased IPS officer had also served as the Police Commissioner of Chennai City, besides being a writer and a social activist.

The Chief Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

