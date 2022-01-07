Chennai

Chief Minister announces extension of Metro Rail

M.K. Stalin   | Photo Credit: -

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said the Metro Rail services would be extended up to Kilambakkam and the project report had already been completed.

“The project report was prepared by an international organisation and it was under the study of the State Government. The government has also taken initiative to implement the project,” he said, while replying to DMK member E. Karunanidhi in the Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister said since a new bus terminal was being constructed in Kilambakkam, there was a need to extend the Metro Rail services up to the area from Meenambakkam Airport.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2022 1:49:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chief-minister-announces-extension-of-metro-rail/article38161830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY