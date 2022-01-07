Chief Minister announces extension of Metro Rail

The project report was prepared by an international organisation

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said the Metro Rail services would be extended up to Kilambakkam and the project report had already been completed.

“The project report was prepared by an international organisation and it was under the study of the State Government. The government has also taken initiative to implement the project,” he said, while replying to DMK member E. Karunanidhi in the Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister said since a new bus terminal was being constructed in Kilambakkam, there was a need to extend the Metro Rail services up to the area from Meenambakkam Airport.