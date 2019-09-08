‘Chief Justice’s resignation disturbing’

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat has expressed her shock over the transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani and her subsequent resignation.
“The reported resignation is deeply disturbing and shocking. As it is, there are only few women judges at this level and the treatment meted out to her is insulting and humiliating not just to her but to women in general,” she said in a statement.
Ms. Karat noted that Justice Tahilramani has had an impeccable record and is the seniormost High Court judge in the country.
‘Opaque system’
“To be transferred as the Chief Justice from a Court with 75 judges to one in Meghalaya which has only two judges cannot be considered a routine transfer and is a virtual demotion. This entire episode once again highlights the unsatisfactory opaque present system of judicial appointments and transfers,” she alleged.
