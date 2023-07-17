Chief Justice of Madras HC fetes organisation for helping persons with disabilty

July 17, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Chennai

“It is said that there cannot be a greater service than service to humanity, and what we are witnessing here today is the best example of this,” said Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala, Chief Justice, Madras High Court.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the South India Centre of Shree Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), an organisation working with persons with disabilities world over which is supported by the Surana and Surana Public Charitable Trust.

Congratulating BMVSS and Surana and Surana Charitable Trust, Justice Sanjay said that it was heartening to note their achievements and their work with persons with disabilities. “There is no greater joy than witnessing persons with disabilities receive artificial limbs from these organisations and be able to carry out their day-to-day activities with ease.”

Hailing the recognition that the artificial limb ‘Jaipur Foot’ has received as an outstanding innovation, he said that it was laudable of BMVSS and the trust to convert compassion into action and touch the lives of thousands of people.

On the occasion, prosthetic limbs were distributed free of cost to persons with disabilities. D.R. Mehta, Founder, BMVSS, traced the journey of the organisation since its registration in 1975, and the work they have been doing. “Quality is extremely fundamental to us, and thousands of people have benefitted from the ‘Jaipur Foot’ for years.”

The newly inaugurated South India Centre, has the capacity of providing at least 200 artificial limbs every month, and has a fully equipped mobile workshop to take this service to other districts.

Vinod Surana, managing trustee, Surana and Surana Public Charitable Trust, said that over 20 lakh people had been provided with the ‘Jaipur Foot’ prosthetic limbs across 38 countries. “We have also set up camps across war zones and have helped people there. In Chennai, any person with a disability can come to our new South India Centre at Kutchery Road, Mylapore, and get artificial limbs free of cost,” he said.