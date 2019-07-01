Chhattisgarh man feared drowned

An 18-year-old who was playing at the sea in Marina beach on Sunday went missing and is feared to have drowned.

Mahaveer Shoniker of Chhattisgarh and his family came to Chennai to meet his elder brother.

On Sunday morning, they went to the beach as they had to return to their home town on Monday. Around 10 a.m., when Mahaveer was playing at the sea, he went missing.

A case was registered at the Marina police station and search is on to trace him.