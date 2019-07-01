Chhattisgarh man feared drowned

An 18-year-old who was playing at the sea in Marina beach on Sunday went missing and is feared to have drowned.
Mahaveer Shoniker of Chhattisgarh and his family came to Chennai to meet his elder brother.
On Sunday morning, they went to the beach as they had to return to their home town on Monday. Around 10 a.m., when Mahaveer was playing at the sea, he went missing.
A case was registered at the Marina police station and search is on to trace him.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor