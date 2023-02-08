ADVERTISEMENT

Chess classes at boys and girls club inaugurated 

February 08, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Avadi Police Commissionerate said chess classes would be organised in order to increase the sports activity at Boys and Girls Club. 

The police said this kind of coaching would help in keeping students away from drug abuse and other anti-social activities. The coaching will improve talent and skill in sports and create opportunities for students.

The programme was jointly inaugurated by Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore and retired IPS officer Tamil Selvan. In these classes, students of age groups 12 to 17 from various police station jurisdictions of Red Hills police district in Avadi Police Commissionerate participated.

Related Topics

Chennai / police / chess

