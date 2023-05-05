Chepauk may regain part of its vintage charm soon as PWD embarks on a project to restore heritage structures

May 05, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI

Chepauk may regain a part of its old world charm in a few years. After Humayun Mahal, other dilapidated heritage structures that are part of Chepauk Palace would be restored.

The Building Centre and Conservation Division (BCCD), a wing of the Public Works Department formed to restore historic structures, has estimated that there are nearly 82 government heritage buildings in the city.

The 255-year-old Records Tower on the premises of the Chepauk Palace facing Wallajah Road is one of the projects proposed by the PWD to be conserved in Chennai this year. The Chepauk palace functioned as office of the Revenue and Public Works Department after it was acquired by the British Government.

The 34-metre-tall tower building was built by architect Robert Chisholm to link the two palace blocks of Humayun Mahal and Kalas Mahal. With promises of scenic viewpoint, the red and white striped square tower with a large onion-shaped dome is spread over nearly 5,111 sq. ft and has four floors.

Officials of the Public Works Department said the tower was decorated with an intricate ensemble of stepped jarokhas or balconies on four sides. This magnificent edifice has features of the classic architecture in Gujarat. However, this has suffered damage over a period of time and remains unoccupied. It would be conserved at a cost of ₹3.10 crore. It may be opened for public view after conservation efforts.

The PWD would revive the buildings on the north and south side of the Chepauk Palace at a cost of ₹23.08 crore. The annex portion of the Kalas Mahal is referred to as Old PAO building it was used as the Pay and Account Office East, earlier and the other one is called as Agriculture Record building.

The historic structures constructed in 1850, which were once bustling spaces of government offices, a deserted now as portions of them have crumbled over the years. The Agriculture Record Building is linked to the main structure by a corridor. With tall turrets, high-arched entrance, the structure still retains traces of its vintage charm.

S. Manikandan, executive engineer, BCCD, PWD, said: “It is challenging and time-consuming to restore the heritage structures almost in a shambles without altering antiquity. Some of the challenging projects in the city are nearing completion. We have more such projects lined up this year. We have set a deadline to finish most of these projects within two years.”

With Humayun Mahal restored, a detailed project report is being prepared to house an Independence Day museum, he added.