ADVERTISEMENT

Chennnai police arrest hoax caller who threatened to bomb Raj Bhavan 

Updated - May 31, 2024 03:40 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 03:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The caller was traced in Elavanasurkottai near Kallakurichi.

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Chennai city police arrested a hoax caller who threatened to detonate a bomb inside Raj Bhavan, the official bungalow of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

According to police sources, the accused made a call to the Tamil Nadu police control room on Thursday (May 30, 2024) night and claimed that the bomb would be detonated at the Raj Bhavan. The caller immediately snapped the call. After investigation, police found that it was a hoax call.

The caller was traced in Elavanasurkottai near Kallakurichi. With the help of Kallakurichi police, the city police traced the caller and nabbed him. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Governor / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US