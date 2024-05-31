GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennnai police arrest hoax caller who threatened to bomb Raj Bhavan 

The caller was traced in Elavanasurkottai near Kallakurichi.

Updated - May 31, 2024 03:40 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 03:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Chennai city police arrested a hoax caller who threatened to detonate a bomb inside Raj Bhavan, the official bungalow of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

According to police sources, the accused made a call to the Tamil Nadu police control room on Thursday (May 30, 2024) night and claimed that the bomb would be detonated at the Raj Bhavan. The caller immediately snapped the call. After investigation, police found that it was a hoax call.

The caller was traced in Elavanasurkottai near Kallakurichi. With the help of Kallakurichi police, the city police traced the caller and nabbed him. Further investigation is on.

