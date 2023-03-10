HamberMenu
Chennai’s Women’s Christian College organises seminar on trauma and aftercare

Resource persons from various national and international forums shared their expertise about trauma and healing at the event, held recently, to mark the Department’s golden jubilee year

March 10, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
In his inaugural address, M. Malaiappan, Director, Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, emphasised the importance of a support system for the psychologically traumatised persons

The Department of Psychology, Women’s Christian College, Chennai, recently organised an international seminar and workshop on ‘Trauma and Aftercare’ in the city, to commemorate its golden jubilee year.

In his inaugural address, M. Malaiappan, Director, Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, emphasised the importance of a support system for the psychologically traumatised persons. 

Resource persons from various national and international forums shared their expertise about trauma and healing, to an audience of 330 participants. Adhilakshmi Logamurthy, advocate, Madras High Court, who took part in the valedictory function, stressed upon the significance of aftercare and justice for victims, especially children and women. 

The department also honoured retired faculty members who had played a crucial role in the growth of the department over the decades. Lilian I. Jasper, principal, WCC; M. Kanchana, head of the department of psychology, WCC and Nazneen P. Mogrelia, organising secretary and assistant professor, department of psychology, WCC, participated. 

The golden jubilee celebrations of the department commenced in September 2022 and the CALM campaign (Campaign to Activate a Life of Mental health) was launched to address the mental health needs of the college community, a press release said. 

