Chennai’s water table improving in many areas

Most residents, particularly in core areas, have not been tapping groundwater for many months now due to sufficient piped water supply, says water board | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

July 27, 2022 22:11 IST

Chennai’s average water level has slightly increased over the past two months and is now at a depth of nearly 4.9 metres across the city.

The city’s water table has been rising in many localities this month.

Chennai’s average water level has slightly increased over the past two months and is now at a depth of nearly 4.9 metres across the city. Also, the groundwater level has gone up by nearly 0.5 metre compared to May, according to data available with Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good rainfall this year and less groundwater drawal have helped sustain the water table in the city. Nungambakkam has received 27.4 cm of rainfall this southwest monsoon, which is more than double its share of 11.3 cm of rainfall since June 1.

The city has been receiving good rain since November last and major reservoirs have good storage.

Moreover, the water board continues to supply nearly 1,029.31 million litres of water daily (mld). Of this, nearly 976.28 mld is being provided to domestic consumers through pipeline and lorries.

Most residents, particularly in core areas, have not been tapping groundwater for many months now due to sufficient piped water supply. This has led to water table remaining almost at the same level, said officials. Groundwater level varied between 2 m to 7 m in various areas of the city.

Several localities across the city have witnessed an improvement in the groundwater level this July. Ambattur, Alandur and Madhavaram are among the zones that have had a rise in water table by about one metre.

Rain Centre, a city-based voluntary organisation, has been struggling to sink recharge wells due to the high water table in several areas. Its director Sekhar Raghavan said: “We noticed that the water was available at 10 feet in open wells in areas like Gandhi Nagar and Egmore. Several households have harnessed rainwater better and this led to an improved water table.”

Recalling that the water board had a water network in Besant Nagar that supplied through large wells, he said the water agency might adopt a strategy to draw water from wells to be supplied to some parts.

Meanwhile, the water agency is drawing up a plan for a rainwater harvesting campaign and inspection this year too. It may begin its awareness campaign in early August.