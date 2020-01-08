Chennai’s Vidyodaya School alumni donate refrigerators to the school

In a step to give back to their alma mater and contribute towards its development, the class of 1969 of Vidyodaya School have come together now, and donated two refrigerators for biology labs that will help students.

Sudha Ramalingam, an alumni of the school from the batch of 1969, said, “This is our humble contribution; but we want to talk about it because it may inspire many others to come forward to do something for the institution that has done so much for its students.”

She recollected how decades ago, when she was a student, she was thrilled to go for her science lab sessions. “The lab had a skeleton on display and I still vividly remember the lessons on introduction to various body parts and their functioning,” she said.

Nandita Krishnan, correspondent of Vidyodaya Schools Society, said, “It’s great when old students connect and give something for their school. Some of the alumni are also planning to provide sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators too.”