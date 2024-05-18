Chennai’s Victoria Public Hall to be restored by April 2025

The renovation of Victoria Public Hall for ₹32.62 crore from the Singara Chennai 2.0 funds is expected to be completed in April 2025.

According to the Buildings Department of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the core work will be over by December. “Roughly 39% of the overall work is done. The core work — structural, masonry and tile fitting mainly on the tower and roof — is ongoing and will probably be over by December 2024,” said Superintendant Engineer for (Special project, Smart City, Buildings & Registration of contractors) B.V Babu.

Following this, furniture fitting, museum curation and auditorium preparation will go on. A 15-member committee with history experts, including V.Sriram and experts from Lalit Kala Academy, will decide on the museum curation. The first meeting was recently held by them, he said.

He said that the work order was issued to a Maharashtra-based private firm Savani Heritage. They work with the restoration of heritage structures, along with architects of Abha Narain Lambah Associates as consultants.

“This is like temple work, hence the prolonged time. The only modernisation would be the reinforcement elements to safeguard the building in case of any natural disasters like earthquakes. We are getting teak wood from Maharashtra and the same type of bricks and tiles for both floor and roof from different parts of the country,” he added.

History of the hall

According to Greater Chennai Corporation’s book Caring for Chennai compiled by V.Sriram, the Corporation passed resolutions on February 21, 1883; September 3, 1884; and September 24, 1885; allotting about 57 grounds on a 99-year lease, for a rent of 8 annas per ground per annum. The hall designed by Robert Fellowes Chisholm and constructed by Thatikonda Namberumal Chetty was completed in 1887, the golden jubilee of Queen Victoria’s reign - hence the name.

Designed in the Roman-esque style and rectangular in plan, measuring approximately 46 m by 26 m, the new entry portico is at the eastern end. The ground and first floors contain two large halls capable of seating 600 people each, the latter fitted with a gallery at its eastern end, the book mentioned.

“The walls of the top floor are highly embellished with decorative and painted plasterwork on the interior and the gallery constructed completely of wood,” reads the book citing ‘Madras, the Architectural Heritage’ by K Kalpana and Frank Schiffer.

According to the book, the hall hosted a meeting with Mahatma Gandhi in 1915, shortly after his return from South Africa, and a public lecture by Swami Vivekananda in 1897 following his speech at the Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

