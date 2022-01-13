Chennai’s third weather radar to be inaugurated on Friday

CHENNAI

13 January 2022 17:40 IST

The device will be set up at the National Institute of Ocean Technology campus in Pallikaranai

Chennai will get one more radar for weather forecasts. The X-band weather radar installed in the campus of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Pallikaranai, is set to be inaugurated on Friday.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, will inaugurate the radar through video conferencing.

This radar is the third Doppler weather radar that will be used by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chennai apart from the two S-band radars installed at Sriharikota and Rajaji Salai.

The new dual polarised Doppler weather radar will provide coverage in an 150 km radius around the city. Designed and developed by the scientists of the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network, it is manufactured by M/S Data Patterns, Chennai.

It has a solid state power amplifier, which makes it economical to operate and helps reduce the imported content in the radar, said a press release.